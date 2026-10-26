'Even Cristiano Ronaldo ranked below me!' - Jamie Carragher sends Harry Kane Ballon d'Or good luck message with cheeky reminder of his own ranking

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Jamie Carragher has sent a playful message of support to Harry Kane ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, but the Liverpool legend couldn't help but mention his own history with the trophy. The pundit took to social media to wish his compatriot well while reviving a surprising statistic from his playing days.

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Carragher’s cheeky social media throwback

As the elite of world football gather in London for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Carragher decided to inject some humor into the proceedings. The former England defender, now a staple of sports broadcasting, reached out to Bayern Munich frontman Kane via social media. However, rather than a standard message of encouragement, Carragher used the opportunity to remind the footballing world of the time he apparently outshone one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Champions League winner posted a light-hearted note that quickly caught the attention of fans. "Good luck to Harry Kane tonight," Carragher wrote, tagging the official account of the awards. He then followed up with the bold claim: "At one stage I was rated higher than Cristiano Ronaldo by the voters in this prestigious award." The post was punctuated with emojis to signal its comedic intent, referencing the 2005 rankings where Carragher’s heroics in Istanbul saw him finish joint-20th, ahead of a young Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Kane leads the English charge in London

While Carragher was busy reflecting on his own peak, the focus remains firmly on Kane’s quest for individual immortality. The England captain has enjoyed a sensational period of form since moving to the Bundesliga, establishing himself as a primary threat for the sports' top honours. Kane is among the elite names expected to challenge for the Golden Ball, representing a new era for English talent on the global stage as he seeks to become the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

The competition this year is particularly fierce, with the shortlist featuring a mix of veteran legends and the game's brightest rising stars, creating a sense of unpredictability. Kane faces stiff opposition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom have posted incredible numbers over the last twelve months.

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The hunt for football’s greatest individual prize

The ceremony at the London Palladium marks a significant moment in the footballing calendar, serving as a crossroads between the established guard and the next generation. While Lionel Messi remains a figure of intrigue in the final ten, the emergence of younger talents like Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham has shifted the narrative.

Regardless of the final outcome, Kane’s inclusion in the final ten finalists confirms his status as one of the premier strikers of his generation. The former Tottenham man has consistently delivered at both club and international levels, and a high finish in the 2026 rankings would further cement his legacy.