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John Terry has lavished praise on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, sensationally claiming that the Spaniard is currently the finest shot-stopper in world football. The Chelsea legend believes the 31-year-old has become the complete package since making his move to the Emirates Stadium permanent.

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Terry hails Raya as world number one

Raya has received the ultimate validation of his form from one of the Premier League’s most decorated defenders. Terry, the former Chelsea captain who lifted five league titles during his illustrious career, is adamant that the Spanish international has eclipsed every other goalkeeper on the planet with his recent performances.

Raya’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric since he arrived in North London, initially joining on a temporary basis from Brentford in August 2023 before the Gunners exercised a £27m purchase option the following summer to secure his services for the long term.

Speaking in an interview with Rory Jennings, Terry expressed his surprise at just how high Raya's ceiling has proven to be. "You look at Raya, who they brought in, who knew he was that good?" Terry said. "He’s the best keeper in the world, 100 per cent. Catches crosses, dominates his box. Unbelievable with both feet. Really good."

The endorsement highlights Raya's evolution from a functional ball-playing keeper to a dominant presence who has anchored the tightest defence in the division as Arsenal look to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table after 11 matches.

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A legendary backline in the making

It is not just the man between the sticks who has caught Terry’s eye; the entire defensive unit under Mikel Arteta is drawing comparisons to the great rearguards of the past. The Gunners were essentially flawless defensively last season, a campaign that saw them clinch the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, where they were eventually defeated on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain.

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Reflecting on the technical and physical dominance shown by the North London outfit, the former England captain admitted he finds their quality difficult to ignore. “I think they’re annoyingly good, and I think if they get to the levels that I think they will and win back-to-back-to-back [titles], I think they have to be in the debate," he added.

Terry emphasised that while individual talent is always up for discussion, the ultimate proof lies in their trophy haul. "Now, you can argue individually who’s better, this one or that one, but I think if they’ve got titles underneath them, then I think they have to be in the conversation as a collective and individually as well."

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Injury concerns ahead of City clash

Arsenal face a significant test of their credentials this Sunday when they host Manchester City, but there are lingering concerns regarding Raya’s availability for the top-of-the-table showdown. The Spaniard was forced to sit out the midweek European clash against Borussia Dortmund after picking up a shoulder problem during the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

His absence would be a major blow for Arteta, who relies heavily on Raya’s distribution and shot-stopping ability to implement his tactical setup, especially against a rival of City's caliber.

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Despite the injury scare, Arteta remains optimistic that his number one could return in time to face the defending champions. The manager suggested that a final decision would be made as late as possible to give Raya every chance of featuring in the matchday squad. "We still have a few hours before the match, and we’re still trying to get all the players fit," the Arsenal boss explained during his pre-match briefing.

When he was asked specifically if Raya still had a chance to play on Sunday, the manager provided a succinct but encouraging response, stating: "Yes."