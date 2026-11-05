AC Milan player ratings vs Ferencvaros: Ruben Amorim's side frustrated as Goncalo Ramos fails to fire

Share Follow GOAL on Google

AC Milan suffered a disappointing 0-2 home defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League as defensive lapses proved costly. Despite dominating 70% of possession, the Rossoneri failed to break down a resilient Hungarian side at San Siro.

Advertisement

AC Milan’s Europa League campaign took a significant hit as they fell to a clinical Ferencvaros side at San Siro. The match remained deadlocked at the interval, but the Italian side failed to capitalise on their statistical superiority, eventually finishing with 15 total shots but only two testing the opposition goalkeeper.

The second half saw a total breakdown in the Rossoneri’s defensive discipline. Lenny Joseph capitalised on Milan's passivity to score twice, in the 52nd and 66th minutes, with Kristoffer Zachariassen providing both assists. Even when the visitors were reduced to ten men following Yusuf Bamidele’s red card in the 77th minute, Milan could not find a way back, leaving them with just three points from their first four group stage matches.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Lorenzo Torriani - 5/10

A difficult evening for the young keeper. While he faced eight shots on target and recorded six saves, he was unable to produce the decisive stop needed to prevent Joseph’s brace. His distribution was largely safe given Milan's high possession, but the defensive structure in front of him offered little protection.

Koni De Winter - 3/10

A night to forget for the defender. He was booked in the 51st minute, just sixty seconds before the opening goal, and struggled to track the movement of Joseph throughout the second half. He was eventually substituted in the 67th minute as Milan searched for more attacking impetus.

Advertisement Advertisement

Davide Bartesaghi - 5/10

Operated reasonably well in the first half as part of a backline that kept a clean sheet until the break. However, he was caught out of position during the transition leading to the second goal. He was replaced by Camarda as Amorim went all-out attack.

Related Topics

Filippo Terracciano - 5/10

One of the few defenders to complete the full 90 minutes. He was active on the flank but lacked the final delivery to help Milan convert their territorial dominance into high-quality chances. He contributed to the 15 shots taken but failed to trouble the keeper personally.

Sankhoun Diawara - 4/10

Struggled to impose his physicality on the game and was tactically sacrificed at half-time. His inability to shut down the supply line to Zachariassen in the first half prompted Amorim to look for alternatives in the dugout.

Advertisement

Midfield

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

Getty Images

The Frenchman saw plenty of the ball as Milan dictated the tempo with 70% possession. However, his play was often too horizontal, failing to provide the verticality required to break the Ferencvaros block. He remained on the pitch for the full duration but faded late on.

Omari Hutchinson - 6/10

Showed flashes of creativity and was one of the more proactive players in red and black. He looked to drive forward and link with Ramos, but his efforts often ended in blocked shots or crosses that missed their mark.

Advertisement

Ardon Jashari - 5/10

A workmanlike performance in the engine room that lacked a creative spark. He was efficient in recycling possession but struggled to defend the counter-attacks that ultimately decided the match. Substituted after 63 minutes for Modric.

Yunus Musah - 4/10

Failed to exert his usual energy in the wide areas. He offered little in terms of offensive output and was hooked at the half-time break as Milan looked to change their tactical shape.

Advertisement

Attack

Alphadjo Cisse - 4/10

An anonymous 46 minutes for the attacker. He failed to record a shot on target and was largely marked out of the game by the Ferencvaros centre-backs before being replaced at the interval.

Goncalo Ramos - 5/10

The focal point of the attack was left isolated for long periods. Despite Milan's high shot volume, Ramos rarely had a clear-cut opportunity to test Dibusz, with the Hungarian defence successfully congesting the penalty area.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Diego Moreira - 5/10

Getty Images

Came on at half-time to provide more width but found it difficult to beat his man. His entry did little to stem the tide of the Ferencvaros counters.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

The American brought some urgency following his half-time introduction. He was involved in Milan's best sequence of play, though he could not produce the goal or assist required to spark a comeback.

Advertisement

Mario Gila - 5/10

Introduced for the second half to solidify the defence, but Milan still conceded twice within twenty minutes of his arrival.

Luka Modric - 5/10

The veteran midfielder was brought on in the 63rd minute to provide control. While he helped sustain the high possession stats, the game was already slipping away by the time he found his rhythm.

Advertisement

Francesco Camarda - 5/10

A late throw of the dice by Amorim. The teenager worked hard but had very little service to work with in the closing stages.

Ruben Amorim - 3/10

Getty Images

A tactical failure for the manager. Despite having 70% possession, his side lacked a Plan B once they fell behind. His three half-time substitutions failed to alter the momentum of the game, and the defensive high line was repeatedly exploited by the visitors.