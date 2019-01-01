The Men of Steel bounced back with a home win but the Islanders fell to their second defeat on the trot...

Jamshedpur FC registered an important 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC on Friday in an Indian Super League (ISL) season five clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Memo's 80th-minute strike kept the Men of Steel's hopes alive to qualify for the ISL play-offs for the very first time in the club's history

Pablo Morgado replaced Sumeet Passi in the Jamshedpur lineup after their 2-1 defeat at ATK. Moudou Sougou returned to the Mumbai City mix after recovering from a hamstring injury while Serbian centre-back Marko Klisura featured for the first time since October. Bipin Singh replaced Arnold Issoko while India U23 defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy was handed a maiden ISL start.

The visitors started on the backfoot as both sets of defence played pretty deep. Jamshedpur did try their luck thrice but only Farukh Choudhary's attempt halfway through the first half remained the only shot on target in the first forty-five minutes.



Mumbai City found some attacking nous through Paulo Machado who flayed a first-time shot wide from handshaking distance after a cross across the face of goal from Rafael Bastos. The Portuguese midfielder could have twice set up his teammates from freekicks but both his deliveries were off target.

The tempo of the game flared up after the change of ends but neither had the penetrativeness to put themselves soaring ahead. Lucian Goian would have felt incredibly relieved in the 65th minute when a drooping delivery from Mario Arques saw the Romanian almost score into his own net but his outstretched clearance went inches away from the upright.

In the 73rd minute, Sougou deflected a Jamshedpur freekick towards Tiri who played the ball square as Amrinder Singh completely misjudged the distance of the ball and Memo failed to tap in from the angle but still managed to keeo the ball in play.

Moments later, substitute Sumeet Passi was nowhere to be seen inside the six-yard box as Farukh Choudhary, who constantly kept on switching flanks did well to dart his run past his marker but his fizzing grounded cross across the face of goal went to waste.

Rafael Bastos' foul on Sergio Cidoncha proved to be the very costly with around ten minutes to go. The Spaniard's searing freekick in was punched out by Amrinder but the ball fell right for Memo whose header saw the ball loop into the net, rounding off a novice goalkeeping mistake from the India international.

Jamshedpur went just a point off the playoff places as Mumbai City felt the brunt of consecutive defeats for the very first time this season.