CAF Confederations Cup
2 - 3
FT
Nelo 14'Samuel Cachimbombo 90'
Abdul Aziz Issah 10'John Antwi 58'Aholou Avocevou 88'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)

Academica Petroleos do Lobito vs Dreams FCResults & stats,