'We deserved more!' – Zinedine Zidane reacts after first home match in charge of France ends in frustration

Zinedine Zidane experienced a frustrating conclusion to his first home match as France head coach as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 Nations League draw by Italy. Michael Olise opened the scoring with a wonderful strike ten minutes after half-time, but Alessandro Bastoni equalized for the visitors.

The result brought an end to Zidane's two-match winning run since taking charge of the national side.

France also conceded their first goal under the 1998 World Cup winner's tenure.