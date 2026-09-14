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Youri Tielemans admits 'everyone is disappointed' as controversial Erling Haaland strike sinks Manchester United in derby
Haaland strike settles derby
The hosts failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage after Phil Foden received a straight red card in the 23rd minute for a foul on Bruno Fernandes. Despite threatening through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, who both struck the woodwork, United fell behind on the hour mark to a contentious Haaland tap-in at the back post. The decisive strike stood following an extensive VAR review, with Enzo Fernandez deemed not to have interfered with play from an offside position.
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Midfielder laments attacking execution
Speaking to MUTVafter the final whistle, the Belgian playmaker could not conceal his profound disappointment at his side's inability to seize the initiative in front of their home supporters.
Assessing the team's toothless display in the final third, the midfielder admitted: "It's disappointing, everyone is disappointed and frustrated because we know we can play so much better. We want to do things well, but today it didn't happen like we wanted."
He added: "We didn't use the right spaces, we made mistakes in our passes and maybe rushed it a bit too much. We didn't make the right last pass in the final third to create enough chances to score."
Tielemans demands immediate reaction
The painful derby loss leaves Michael Carrick's side languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table, having secured just one win and dropped points in three of their opening four league outings.
Looking ahead to fixing the squad's deficiencies, the 29-year-old midfielder insisted: "The process is try to get our heads together and react in the next games, that's the only thing we can do. We can analyse this game and see what didn't happen, and do better in the next one."
- Every Second Media
Cup test precedes trip
The Red Devils must regroup quickly as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup third-round tie on Wednesday night. Carrick's men then travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the league before the international break brings domestic action to a temporary halt. This demanding sequence of fixtures offers the squad a vital opportunity to rediscover their cutting edge and climb back up the table.
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