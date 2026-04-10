Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Yamal’s ambition clashes with Flick’s tactics in the derby

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
L. Yamal
H. Flick
F. de Jong
Spain

Flick is implementing a rotation policy for the Catalan derby.

Barcelona are preparing to face their neighbours Espanyol tomorrow, Saturday, in Matchday 31 of La Liga.

They head into the Catalan derby with a healthy league cushion but must pace themselves for a potential Champions League comeback next Tuesday.

They currently lead La Liga with 76 points, seven clear of Real Madrid.

As reported by Sport, the time is right for squad rotation, with Hans Flick set to hand chances to fringe players.

However, several regular starters will still feature, as Real Madrid host Girona on Friday and could temporarily cut the gap to four points.

Read also

Read on to discover five reasons why Barcelona can complete a comeback in Madrid.

  • لامين يامالGetty Images Sport

    A more relaxed derby—and Yamaal is a unique case.

    Juan García is poised to feature in Sunday’s derby, a contest expected to be less tense than the first leg at Espanyol’s ground, and he is eager to play.

    Defender Pau Cubarsi is also expected to start after serving his suspension following last Wednesday’s red card.

    Lamine Yamal is a special case: he thrives on playing regularly and big games like the derby bring out his best.

    Consequently, it would be no surprise to see him in the starting XI, though granting Roni Bardhi some minutes would also be a sensible decision.

    • Advertisement
  • رونالد أراوخوAFP

    Defence Recycling Policy

    The squad depth will be key, with several players primed for a chance. Alejandro Balde could start his first match since recovering from a muscle injury, having managed only four minutes against Atlético Madrid in La Liga and none on Wednesday.

    Hansi Flick might view the switch as unexpected, yet João Cancelo and Gerard Martínez are due a breather.

    At the back, captain Ronald Araújo is in line to start, though Flick may preserve him for the European match in place of Kubarsi, opening the door for Éric García to step in as cover.

  • دي يونجEPA

    De Jong returns, while Gavi comes into the side.

    In midfield, where the most changes are expected, Pedri is certain to miss out after coming off at half-time on Wednesday due to minor knocks.

    Frenkie de Jong is set to return, but he will begin on the bench and likely appear only after the break as part of his build-up to the Champions League fixture.

    That makes Gavi—who logged 45 minutes against Atlético Madrid—the most likely candidate to start, marking his first appearance in the XI since recovering from injury.

    The inclusion of Marc Casado, who has seen limited action this term, remains a possibility.

    Up front, regardless of Bardhi’s situation, Fermin López could start as the playmaker or on the left wing, as he appears in better shape than Dani Olmo.

    Ferran Torres will start as the centre-forward looking to stake his claim.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP