Xavi's next club: Ajax interested in hiring departing Barcelona manager in move that will excite England star Jordan Henderson

Ajax are reportedly keen on hiring Xavi if the manager does as expected and leaves Barcelona this summer.

Ajax in need of a new manager this summer
Xavi expected to be among candidates to take over
Catalan coach to resign at end of season