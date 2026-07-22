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Xavi Hernandez Goal OnlyGoal AR
Haytham Mohamed

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Xavi Hernandez's Plan: A Good Opportunity Given the "Difficult Circumstances of the Saudi National Team".. Revolution Guaranteed but Success in Doubt!

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Xavi: A coach who emerged early then vanished quickly

Two years have passed since Xavi Hernandez left the technical helm of Catalan giants Barcelona. The Spaniard hasn't signed for anyone since, prompting questions across the global sporting arena about this lengthy absence.

Xavi coached Barcelona's first team from November 2021 to June 2024, when the club officially dismissed him and brought in German head coach Hansi Flick.

Results and performances fell short of expectations under the young Spaniard. Yet his tenure was not a complete "failure". There were positives, too.

Those positives may be something Xavi builds upon in the next phase of his coaching career, provided he learns from the mistakes the whole world watched him make with the Catalan giants.

First, though, we'll look at how Xavi plans to shape the next stage of his football career, and how that ties in with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

  • FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Xavi Hernandez's future plans in the world of coaching

    Xavi Hernandez has caught the football world off guard over the past two days with a fresh vision for his coaching future.

    Speaking to "RNE Deportes", the young Spaniard revealed he wants to manage national teams rather than clubs in the next phase of his career. He gave two reasons.

    * Firstly: club management would keep him away from his family.

    * Secondly: international football would hand him the time to plan properly, both on the pitch and in his personal life.

    Xavi threw the door open to every national team, whether in Europe, Africa or Asia.

    He would love to be there as a "coach" at the World Cup or at the continental showpieces, "the European Championship, the Asian Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations".

    That raises one obvious question: "Could Xavi Hernandez one day take charge of Saudi Arabia's senior national football team?!".

    Why single out Saudi Arabia? Xavi has been linked with clubs and the national team in the Kingdom before, most recently in April 2026, according to the sports journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi at the time.

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    Xavi: Numerous Qualities Despite His Lack of Success with Barcelona

    Let us pick up where we left off and weigh just how far Spanish head coach Xavi Hernandez could go with the Saudi Arabia senior national football team, should he take on the task in the future.

    Xavi brings a set of qualities that could serve the Saudi national team well, as follows:

    * 1/ His knowledge of the Gulf region

    Xavi knows the Gulf inside out. Six full years at Qatari club Al Sadd taught him the region and its working conditions.

    He wore the Al Sadd shirt as a "player" from 2015 to 2019, then took charge of the first football team as head coach until November 2021.

    * 2/ Not shying away from responsibility

    Whatever you make of Xavi Hernandez, the former player and current head coach has proven he never shies away from responsibility.

    He agreed to take charge of Barcelona's first football team in November 2021, during one of its worst ever periods, with the club collapsing both on the pitch and financially.

    His arrival came when every big-name coach was running from the burden of steering such a huge entity through such dire circumstances.

    Despite an overall lack of success, Xavi still won the league and Spanish Super Cup double with Barcelona in the 2022-2023 season.

    * 3/ Courage in relying on youth

    At Barcelona, the head coach showed the courage to trust plenty of very young stars.

    Believe it or not, he had no qualms about fielding a 15-year-old in the first football team: Spanish gem Lamine Yamal, now rated among the best stars in the world.

    Xavi also handed a debut to Spanish defender Pau Cubarsi at the age of sixteen, later named "best young player" at the 2026 World Cup, and he backed then-obscure names such as Fermin Lopez.

  • Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026Getty Images

    Saudi Arabia national team: Xavi the "ideal coach" to bring about the revolution

    So how does all of this connect to the prospect of Spanish head coach Xavi Hernandez one day taking charge of the senior Saudi Arabia national football team?

    Nobody needs reminding of the troubles Saudi football is wading through right now. The national team needs a head coach who ticks the following boxes:

    * 1/ He knows how to handle the Saudi and Gulf mentality.

    * 2/ He has the courage for "reshaping and renewal".

    * 3/ He can cope with pressure rather than shy away from it.

    Xavi Hernandez offers all of it. As we mentioned, he spent six years living in Qatar. He also led the "reshaping and renewal" at Catalan giants Barcelona through one of their toughest spells.

    On paper, then, Xavi Hernandez could be the ideal man for the senior Saudi Arabia national football team over the coming period, driving a revolution of reshaping and renewal and steering the side past its difficulties.

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    A final word.. Xavi Hernandez's success is not guaranteed!

    Finally, after all that we have mentioned, the question that poses itself remains: "Is the success of the Spanish head coach Xavi Hernandez guaranteed with the Saudi Arabia national team, if he takes on the task in the future?!".

    The answer is no. Xavi never delivered what was expected of him at Catalan giants Barcelona, and his spell with Qatari club Al Sadd swung between success and struggle across domestic and continental competitions.

    Why has he fallen short as a coach so far, against all the hype around him? It comes down to some personal decisions, as follows:

    * Firstly: he prefers a coaching staff made up of people he trusts, even at the expense of quality.

    * Secondly: he insists on a specific style of play, which demands a certain type of player.

    Take his assistant, for example: his own brother, who lacks experience. When Barcelona put other names in front of him for his staff, he flatly refused.

    He also demanded specific star signings and nobody else during his time at Barcelona, tying his success with the first team to those requests alone.

    All of this leaves us doubting Xavi can succeed with Saudi Arabia, or any other national team for that matter. He has never confronted his previous mistakes or learned from them.

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