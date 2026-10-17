'That’s what we want!' – Xabi Alonso sets challenge for on-fire Chelsea star Joao Pedro

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has backed Joao Pedro to cement his status as one of the Premier League's top strikers following a stellar start to the campaign. The 25-year-old Brazilian has registered five goals and three assists in five top-flight appearances, including a brace during a 5-1 win over Bournemouth.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Alonso praised the forward's hunger and work ethic since pre-season.

The Blues boss emphasized that consistency across 38 matches remains the ultimate test for any elite goalscorer.