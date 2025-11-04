Getty Images/GOAL
'A matter of time' - Xabi Alonso backs 'special' Florian Wirtz to silence Liverpool critics & credits ex-Bayer Leverkusen playmaker for helping him secure Real Madrid job
Wirtz struggling at Liverpool
There was a great deal of hype when Liverpool finally got their man for a then-Premier League record deal in June. Wirtz came with a big reputation after starring at Leverkusen, with Alonso getting the best out of him as they won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. The German playmaker managed to chalk up 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for the German side but at Liverpool, he is struggling to make an impact. In 14 appearances, the attacking midfielder is yet to score a goal and has three assists, one of which came in the Community Shield. But ahead of the Reds taking on Alonso's Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, the ex-midfielder has sung the praises of the "special" youngster.
- (C)Getty Images
Wirtz has Alonso's backing
"I have no doubts, it's just a matter of time," Alonso said in a pre-match news conference on Monday, when asked about Wirtz. "It's a big chance for him, coming to Liverpool after so many years in Germany, and being there his whole life."
Alonso added that Wirtz inadvertently played a role in Madrid appointing him to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu.
"He needs to adapt, but he's a really special player," Alonso added. "He's competitive. One of the reasons I am here is because of Flo. Hopefully not tomorrow (Tuesday), but I hope soon he'll show his quality and his class."
Slot defends Wirtz's start at Liverpool
Despite being their second most expensive Premier League purchase of all time, behind the £125m ($169m) signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer, Wirtz is not a regular in the Liverpool starting XI at present. Indeed, he has started six of their 10 Premier League games as his teething period continues. However, manager Slot is also content with what Wirtz has produced so far.
"You can say he’s started one of the last four [two of the last four] but you can also say he’s started 10 already this season," said the Dutchman. "I’ve said this quite a lot, not as an excuse but just how it is; many times we have to play three games in seven days with only two days’ rest in between. For a player who comes from a different league, which is a very good league by the way, nine out of 10 people would agree the Premier League is a bit more intense in all the games. If you look at that then he already played a lot. He has had his impact in a lot of games but has been unlucky with the end product either by himself or his teammates. For me, he brought exactly what we expected, a player who created a lot for the team. He will have his goals but I don’t think it comes as a surprise to anyone that if you’re 22 or 23 and come to a different league that you might need some time to adjust to that intensity if you play every three days. Ryan Gravenberch was sitting here before and it took him a while to adjust to the intensity, maybe even longer than it is going to take Florian."
- IMAGO / DeFodi Images
Wirtz under pressure to deliver
Ahead of Madrid's trip to Liverpool on Tuesday, which will also see the return of former Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold following his switch to the Spanish giants this summer, many will wonder whether or not Wirtz starts against his former manager. Los Blancos are flying high in Europe and La Liga, so Slot will want to be at full strength for this one, although they are without Isak, Alisson, and Jeremie Frimpong. If there is a time to deliver, it will be now for Wirtz. If not, he could become a benchwarmer.
Advertisement