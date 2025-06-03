All completed Wrexham transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Wrexham transfers in the 2024-25 season so far.

Wrexham's meteoric climb through the English football tiers shows no signs of slowing down, as the club has now booked its ticket to the Championship.

While the Red Dragons, backed by their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, narrowly missed out on topping the League One standings, finishing runners-up to fellow American-backed Birmingham City, who shattered the 100-point ceiling, it's still an incredible milestone.

After years stuck in the mud of the National League, Wrexham have now pulled off a third straight promotion, turning frustration into fairy tale.

Article continues below

With the transfer window currently open, the focus shifts to reinforcements. Comings and goings are expected at the SToK Racecourse as the club gears up for its biggest challenge yet: taking on the Championship.

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Wrexham transfers in the ongoing 2025-26 season, below.