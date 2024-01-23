Wrexham finally active in the transfer market! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give Phil Parkinson his wish as Red Dragons bid for Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys

Soham Mukherjee
Stephen Humphrys of Wigan AthleticGetty Images
WrexhamStephen HumphrysLeague TwoTransfersWigan AthleticLeague One

Wrexham have reportedly submitted a bid for Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys after Phil Parkinson's request for attacking reinforcements.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham finally active in winter market
  • Pursuing Wigan's Humphrys
  • Goalscorer has less than six months left on his contract

Editors' Picks