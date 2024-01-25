Could Wrexham sign Arthur Okonkwo on permanent transfer? Arsenal loanee addresses future questions after making one decision that will delight Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Could Wrexham sign Arthur Okonkwo on permanent transfer? Arsenal loanee addresses future questions after making one decision that will delight Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenneyChris BurtonGetty ImagesWrexhamArthur OkonkwoTransfersArsenalPremier LeagueLeague TwoArthur Okonkwo is giving little away when it comes to his future plans, with Wrexham fans eager to see him join their club on a permanent basis.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeeper spending season on loan in North WalesWill not be recalled to Emirates StadiumMay have a big decision to make in the summer