'Wrexham sell more shirts than Arsenal in the USA' - On loan goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo admits he's loving life with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

Jack McRae
Arthur Okonkwo Wrexham 2023-24 Getty Images
WrexhamArsenalArthur OkonkwoLeague Two

Arthur Okonkwo has revealed he is enjoying life in Wales as the on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper embraces the crowds and attention at the Red Dragons.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Okonkwo on loan at Wrexham from Arsenal
  • Spent last season on loan at Crewe and Sturm Graz
  • Wrexham play Blackburn next in FA Cup

Editors' Picks