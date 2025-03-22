Trouble at Wrexham! Police forced to intervene as James McClean is involved in angry altercation with Stockport fan after controversial penalty decision
Wrexham captain James McClean was allegedly involved in an altercation with a fan after the Red Dragon's controversial 1-0 win over Stockport.
- McClean exchanged words with Stockport fan near tunnel
- Belligerent fan removed from Racecourse Ground after throwing punch
- Jay Rodriguez scores first goal for Wrexham