Wrexham captain James McClean set to make sudden exit & complete transfer to boyhood club after ban for violent conduct

However, while Wrexham are once again riding high this season, with Parkinson’s side currently ninth in the second tier and just a point outside of the playoff places, McClean has struggled in 2025-26.

The winger, who is yet to score in the current campaign, was banned for three matches after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of violent conduct following Wrexham’s 2-1 loss against Swansea in December’s derby in south Wales.

Following the full-time whistle at the Swansea.com Stadium, videos circulated on social media appearing to show McClean flicking a boot towards Brazilian forward Ronald when the Swansea ace was lying on the pitch.

An FA statement said: “The player's behaviour around the 94th minute wasn't seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct. James McClean subsequently admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard penalty for violent conduct.”

Wrexham also released a statement following the incident, adding: “Wrexham can confirm James McClean will be suspended for three matches, following an incident in the match against Swansea City. Though referee Oliver Langford took no action at the time, McClean was charged following review of the match video, for misconduct for a breach of rule E1.1.”

After sitting out of Wrexham’s next three league games against Sheffield United, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers - matches which Wrexham subsequently won - McClean returned to the side as Parkinson’s charges claimed a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup last Friday.