Wrexham handed huge boost as two Bradford forwards miss training ahead of crunch League Two clash

Soham Mukherjee
Phil Parkinson Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
WrexhamPhil ParkinsonWrexham vs Bradford CityBradford CityLeague Two

Wrexham have been handed a huge boost as Bradford forwards Jake Young and Tyreik Wright have been unable to train before Saturday's League Two clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Young and Wright are not match-fit
  • Young has a swollen ankle
  • Wright working with the physios

Editors' Picks