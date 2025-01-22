Revealed: The staggering world-record fee Saudi Pro League is prepared to splurge on Vinicius Jr as potential destination emerges for Real Madrid superstar
The Saudi Pro League is reportedly prepared to smash the world-record transfer fee by signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.
- Neymar holds world-record transfer fee
- Saudi league seek to top that with Vinicius Jr bid
- Possible destination for Real Madrid star emerges