World Cup winner tells Lamine Yamal he's 'far from being one of the best in the world' in scathing rant over Barcelona wonderkid's 'inflated ego'

Following the Blaugrana's elimination from Europe, Dugarry has moved to dampen the hype surrounding Yamal, suggesting the 18-year-old has been talking too much and delivering too little.

Speaking on RMC Sport, former Barcelona and AC Milan striker Dugarry did not hold back when discussing the teenager's recent performances and public persona. “If you’re going to talk a lot, make sure your team is capable of winning. What world do you live in, lad? In the real world, you do nothing,” the 1998 World Cup winner stated.