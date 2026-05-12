World Cup record in sight for 42-year-old star - but could evergreen Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo go on to break it in 2030?

While Soria targets the outfield record, the absolute benchmark remains with Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 years and 161 days old when he featured in 2018. However, Soria’s potential achievement highlights the incredible longevity of Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the current World Cup concludes. If Soria can compete at 42, it provides the perfect blueprint for the Portuguese captain. To break both Soria's potential outfield record and El Hadary's absolute milestone, Ronaldo would need to feature at the 2030 World Cup, where he will be 45 years old.