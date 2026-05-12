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World Cup record in sight for 42-year-old star - but could evergreen Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo go on to break it in 2030?
Soria set to eclipse Roger Milla
According to the Associated Press, Qatar have handed a golden opportunity to Soria to cement his legacy on the world stage. Included in a 34-player preliminary squad, the Uruguay-born striker could become the oldest outfield player in World Cup history if he makes the final 26-man cut for the tournament starting June 11. The record is currently held by Milla, who famously played at USA '94 at the age of 42. Following a crucial 2-1 qualifying victory over the United Arab Emirates, Soria stated: "Proud to wear the Al Anabi jersey once again and represent this beautiful country."
- AFP
How Ronaldo could shatter the absolute record
While Soria targets the outfield record, the absolute benchmark remains with Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 years and 161 days old when he featured in 2018. However, Soria’s potential achievement highlights the incredible longevity of Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the current World Cup concludes. If Soria can compete at 42, it provides the perfect blueprint for the Portuguese captain. To break both Soria's potential outfield record and El Hadary's absolute milestone, Ronaldo would need to feature at the 2030 World Cup, where he will be 45 years old.
Chasing an unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone
The legendary forward continues to defy age as he chases an unprecedented milestone. Sitting on 971 career goals, he needs just 29 more to reach the magical 1,000 mark. He is already the all-time leading goalscorer in international football with 143 goals in 226 appearances. Alongside this objective, his desire for international glory remains paramount. Having lifted the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles, his eyes are firmly fixed on football's ultimate prize to win the World Cup.
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The road to the 2026 finals
For now, all eyes are on Lopetegui as Qatar finalise their squad to navigate Group B, opening their campaign against Switzerland on June 13 before facing Canada and Bosnia. Meanwhile, Ronaldo prepares to lead Portugal through Group K, with fixtures against Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia awaiting them. Should Soria officially break the age record this summer, it will undoubtedly motivate the Portuguese star to relentlessly chase history and ultimate glory in 2030.