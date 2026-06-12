'The best football has ever seen' - Age isn't a problem for Lionel Messi as Ousmane Dembele insists icon can lead Argentina to World Cup glory again

Speaking to Marca about the tournament favourites and whether a 38-year-old Messi could replicate his Qatar 2022 heroics, Dembele delivered a glowing verdict on the legendary playmaker. He said: "Of course, he can win any trophy possible. I already saw what he could do during my time in Barcelona."

When asked if the forward's four-year older status since Qatar would hinder his performances, Dembele confidently responding: "That doesn't change a thing. He is the best I've ever seen, the best that has ever been seen in football. He remains incredibly dangerous. It's difficult to stop him even at 38. He might be that age, but he will always have those qualities. We will have to be careful with him because he is fully capable of winning it again."