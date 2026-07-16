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Lindsey Heaps USWNT 2026Getty Images
Celia Balf

'World-class talent and leadership' - USWNT star Lindsey Heaps eligible to make highly-anticipated Denver Summit debut in NWSL against Portland Thorns on Saturday

NWSL
Denver Summit FC
Portland Thorns
L. Heaps

U.S. Women's National Team captain Lindsey Heaps is eligible to make her long-awaited debut for the Denver Summit against the Portland Thorns at Centennial Stadium - which is less than 35 miles away from her hometown, Golden, Colo. Heaps, 32, signed a pre-contract with the first-year club prior to the NWSL season, after starring with French giants OL Lyonnes for the past four years.

  • Lindsey Heaps, Denver SummitNWSL

    Heaps rostered to play this weekend with Denver Summit

    If Heaps debuts this weekend, there could be plenty for the midfielder to be sentimental about. It's her homecoming after her time in Europe and it is against the club she last played for in NWSL, the Portland Thorns.

    Heaps spent six seasons with Portland Thorns before traveling to France, where she made 105 appearances and earned NWSL MVP honors in 2018. She helped lead the Thorns to two NWSL Shields in 2016 and 2021 and the 2017 NWSL Championship. In the 2017 NWSL Championship, she scored the game-winning goal for the title.


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  • Nick CushingGetty

    'An exciting moment'

    “We are thrilled to officially welcome Lindsey home to Colorado,” said Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing in a press release on Thursday.

    “Lindsey's return to the NWSL is an exciting moment for our club, our supporters, and the broader Colorado soccer community. Lindsey's world-class talent and leadership will make an immediate impact both on the field and in our locker room, and we can't wait to see her wear the crest and take the pitch for the first time.”

  • Denver Summit StadiumPopulous

    Big homecoming for Heaps

    One of the biggest storylines to follow Heaps' return to the NWSL is that she gets to play for a club in her home state. Denver, Colorado landed the Denver Summit as one of the two expansion teams to join the NWSL in 2026.

    It is also the team's first game at Centennial Stadium - their temporary home until their planned $150 million stadium in Denver is complete in 2028. Centennial Stadium is directly attached to the team's new training facility, which is considered among the best in the league.

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  • Lindsey Heaps, Denver SummitNWSL

    What comes next?

    The Denver Summit will host the Portland Thorns in NWSL Week 12 action, and are entering the weekend in 11th place in the league standings with a 4-5-4 overall record.

NWSL
Denver Summit FC crest
Denver Summit FC
DNS
Portland Thorns crest
Portland Thorns
POT