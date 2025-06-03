Women's Euro 2025 kits: England, Spain, Germany, Netherlands and & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

Rep your team in time for a summer of football

It's not long now until the 2025 Women's European Championships kick off in Switzerland on July 2nd, when the hosts face Norway in the tournament opener. It's going to be an amazing month of football, with cities like Basel, Bern, Zurich, Geneva and more hosting group games.

Sarina Wigeman and her Lionesses squad are defending champions and will be looking to retain the title they won in 2022 on home turf at Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of the competition, some of the biggest brands, including adidas, Nike, PUMA, and more, have launched new kits for fresh new looks on the pitch.

So, whether you'll be watching at home, throwing a watch party with friends or making the trip out to watch the Women's Euros in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament:

Shop: Women's Euro 2025 kits