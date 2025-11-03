+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mauricio Pochettino, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennieGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

With Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah among injury-riddled player pool, who does Mauricio Pochettino turn to? USMNT roster projection for November camp

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, GOAL looks at how the U.S. squad might look in the upcoming November camp

To close the 2025 calendar year, the U.S. men's national team booked heavy-hitting opponents, both of whom have already qualified for next summer's World Cup. Up first is Paraguay, a team clearly on the upswing ahead of their first World Cup since 2010. Then comes Uruguay, one of the world's best teams - and the squad that knocked the USMNT out of the 2024 Copa America on home soil.

The plan, then, always seemed to be to really attack these games, to use them as a measuring stick against World Cup quality opposition. Unfortunately, due to injuries, it's unlikely Maurcio Pochettino will be able to field the best version of the USMNT.

Heading towards the November international break, the U.S. is dealing with something of an injury crisis. Multiple key players are dealing with issues of varying concern. Some could just do with a rest. Others need to be assessed as Pochettino and his staff partner with clubs to assess players' short- and long-term future.

There will be some missing pieces this month. The big question is how many?

So who's in and who's out? What are the tough calls Pochettino will have to make? GOAL takes a look.

  • Antonee Robinson USMNT 2024Getty

    First, the injured list

    We'll start at the top with Christian Pulisic, whose status for this camp has been a talking point. He hasn't featured for AC Milan since going down with an injury after a rash tackle in the USMNT's 2-1 win over Australia on Oct. 14, reports out of Italy suggest the club Milan were none too pleased about Pulisic's workload.

    Milan have reportedly asked the USMNT to leave Pulisic with the club during this international break as he continues his recovery and - considering the fact that he hasn't played since injury - that's almost certainly the best course of action for all involved.

    Antonee Robinson, too, was in last month's camp but, due to his injury situation, didn't play in either game. In fact, he hasn't played since a 10-minute cameo against Aston Villa in late September, and will almost certainly be left out of this camp.

    Two key midfielders, Malik Tillman and Johnny Cardoso, are nearing their returns from injury, and both could use USMNT minutes to solidify their places. Again, though, calling in either could be a risk due to their lack of minutes.

    Then there's Tim Weah. He's dealing with a thigh injury and all indications are that he won't be available for these two USMNT friendlies. Same for Cameron Carter-Vickers, who will be out for months after getting injured with Celtic.

    Depending on which combination of those are available, if any, there could be some monstrous gaps in the roster.

    • Advertisement
  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    GOAL's picks: Matt Freese, Patrick Schulte, Matt Turner, Chris Brady

    In the mix: Roman Celentano, Ethan Horvath, Jonathan Klinsmann, Diego Kochen, Zack Steffen

    This group, more than most, might be at the mercy of MLS playoff scheduling. Last camp, Pochettino said that call-ups were made with the MLS postseason in mind, so don't be surprised if someone such as Freese or Schulte is left at home should their teams advance.

    Because we're talking goalkeepers here, though, there's less concern about wear and tear, so Pochettino could opt to barrel ahead with his full-strength group. If Freese does stay with NYCFC, it would open the door for Turner to make a long awaited return as a starter. We haven't seen him play for the USMNT since the pre-Gold Cup friendlies, with Freese serving as the USMNT's No. 1 since.

    With or without the NYCFC goalkeeper, could Turner get a look this camp after getting back into form playing for the New England Revolution? This position is still very much in flux.

  • United States v Ecuador - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Defenders

    GOAL's picks: Max Arfsten, Noahkai Banks, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards,  Miles Robinson

    In the mix: Tristan Blackmon, George Campbell, Marlon Fossey, DeJuan Jones, Kristoffer Lund, Joe Scally, John Tolkin, Auston Trusty, Caleb Wiley, Walker Zimmerman

    Starting with the centerbacks, Richards is a talking point after Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner took aim at the USMNT over the defender's workload. He then proceeded to play him for 90 minutes immediately after, making that more posturing than any serious concern. The USMNT can surely call in Richards if they want to and, given his importance to the team, why wouldn't they?

    Next to him, Ream could be left at home for Charlotte FC's playoff run. But even if they don't advance, a bit of a break probably wouldn't be too bad for him. He is a proven commodity, after all, so there isn't much harm in leaving him off. That, then, could open the door for someone such as Banks or perhaps even Campbell to get some valuable minutes at centerback after having some good moments to start the European season.

    At wingback, Dest is back playing for PSV and could certainly use more time with Pochettino and his staff. Freeman, meanwhile, is fresh off an MLS Young Player of the Year award and continues to grow with the national team, so that's the right side taken care of. On the left, Arfsten has largely stepped up in Antonee Robinson's absence, while Dest can provide depth, too.

    The wildcard? Scally. He has been performing in the Bundesliga but has been crowded out of the U.S. fullback position in recent months. Could this be the camp he leaps back into the picture?

  • Tyler Adams USMNT vs TurkeyGetty Images

    Midfielders

    GOAL's picks: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Diego Luna, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldan, James Sands, Tanner Tessmann

    In the mix: Paxten Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter, Gianluca Busio, Benjamin Cremaschi, Luca de la Torre, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna

    With some notable absences such as Pulisic and Tillman, there is a lack of attacking firepower in the midfield. McKennie is seen in that spot, so the good news is he's available. Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, is in good form at Leeds and could use this opportunity to lock down a World Cup spot.

    Then there's the big one: Reyna. He's played sparingly for Borussia Monchengladbach, but is there a need for his creativity this camp?

    In terms of deeper midfielders, no worries. Adams should be back, although a knock suffered this past weekend against Manchester City might impact things. Tessmann, Sands, Morris and Roldan, meanwhile, are all fighting for a spot next to him, while McKennie, too, could drop back if needed.

  • United States v Ecuador - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Forwards

    GOAL's picks: Patrick Agyemang, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Alejandro Zendejas

    In the mix: Cade Cowell, Damion Downs, Brian Gutierrez, Kevin Paredes, Josh Sargent, Brandon Vazquez, Brian White

    Could this be the camp in which we finally get to see the USMNT striker pool at full strength? Pepi and Balogun haven't been in the same camp since the 2024 Copa America, which was long before Agyemang was even on the USMNT radar. Then there's Wright, fresh off two goals last camp.

    If the World Cup squad was being picked today, those are likely your strikers, and they might finally all be fit and ready. As for the attacking midfield spots behind them, again, there are some problems to navigate. Zendejas can obviously play in one spot, with McKennie, Luna or Aaronson in the other.

    Wright has experience playing in a winger role, so he could be an answer, too. Pochettino could also get creative and go with two main strikers up top with one No. 10 behind them. Still, the U.S. attack isn't near its best without the likes of Pulisic, Weah and Tillman but, right now, there are some reasons for optimism as the No. 9 race takes shape.