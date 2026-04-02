With a curt reply... Yassir dodges questions from the Saudi national team

The German coach also touched upon the injuries currently affecting Al Ahly, namely those to Turkish defender Merih Demiral, French midfielder Valentin Atangana, and full-backs Ali Majrashi and Zakaria Hawsawi.
Yasle said: “We’re keen to play after the FIFA international break to test the players’ quality, especially following the injuries they’ve sustained.”
He added: “It’s unlikely that the injured trio – Atangana, Demiral and Majrashi – will feature in the next match, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
He concluded: “I hope to get a specific date for their return from the medical staff, and that their recovery progresses as quickly as possible.”