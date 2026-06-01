Champions League final delivers more misery for William Saliba! Arsenal defender becomes a World Cup doubt for France after aggravating injury in heartbreaking defeat to PSG

According to reports from Foot Mercato, Saliba entered the final carrying a minor injury that had been managed behind the scenes. However, the intensity of the showpiece event and the gruelling nature of the 120-minute battle caused the issue to be significantly aggravated. The defender is now seen as a major doubt for France's World Cup campaign, which is scheduled to kick off in North America on June 11.

The news will come as a massive blow to Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, who views Saliba as a cornerstone of his backline. With the tournament just days away, the medical staff will be working around the clock to determine if the Arsenal man can recover in time to join the squad or if he will be forced to watch the tournament from the sidelines.