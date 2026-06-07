William Saliba hands France massive injury lift as Didier Deschamps issues blunt selection warning over Ousmane Dembélé

The Arsenal defender has been battling a persistent back issue, leading to reports that the centre-back requires long-term surgical intervention once the tournament concludes. However, Deschamps has moved quickly to dismiss any immediate fears regarding his availability for the upcoming friendly against Northern Ireland and the World Cup itself.

"All 26 players will be available for tomorrow's match," Deschamps told Telefoot ahead of the Northern Ireland clash. "He is being looked after by the medical staff, and we are also managing him based on how he feels. But it's something he's had for several weeks and it hasn't prevented him from playing every match with Arsenal, including that final [of the Champions League] for 120 minutes."