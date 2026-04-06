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Will Harry Kane play against Real Madrid? Huge injury update as Bayern Munich sweat on star striker's availability for Champions League clash
The race against time for Bayern's top scorer
The 32-year-old goal machine has been a revelation for the German giants with a staggering 48 goals and five assists in just 40 appearances across all competitions this season, but his participation in the trip to Madrid remains in doubt after he missed Bayern's 3-2 victory over Freiburg at the weekend. Kane sustained the injury to his ankle during the international break with England.
Training return sparks hope
However, Vincent Kompany received a massive boost on Monday, with Sky Germany reporting that Kane was able to participate in the team's final training session. Sporting director Max Eberl also offered a glimmer of hope following the weekend's domestic action, stating: "The physios are working on it. He is constantly on-site and receiving treatment. We believe that it will work out."
Despite these encouraging updates, the exact nature of Kane's injury has been shrouded in mystery, leading to suggestions that the Bavarian giants might be playing a clever game of poker with their Spanish opponents. However, Bayern have now confirmed that Kane will be in the travelling squad to face Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Unwavering confidence in the talisman
Within the dressing room, the belief in Kane's robustness is absolute, with team-mate Joshua Kimmich dismissing any fears of his absence against Madrid by insisting, "he'll even play there in a wheelchair. I expect him to be fit and on the pitch on Tuesday." This steadfast confidence is shared by manager Kompany, who noted that his "gut feeling is that he'll make it."
Kompany has been meticulously managing his squad to ensure maximum freshness for the trip to the Spanish capital. To mitigate any further injury risks before facing the record European champions, the Belgian tactician rested several key players over the weekend, carefully limiting stars like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies to brief substitute appearances.
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The psychological battle ahead of the Bernabeu clash
Bayern head to Madrid with the momentum of a late comeback win in the Bundesliga, while Real Madrid suffered a disappointing La Liga setback against Mallorca. Having Kane on the pitch would be the ultimate psychological boost for the visitors, and it would pit him against Madrid counterpart Kylian Mbappe. The final decision on whether Kane starts or begins on the bench will likely be made just hours before kick-off. With the England captain working individually throughout the Easter period to regain full fitness, the Bayern medical team is working around the clock to ensure he can lead the line in what is arguably the club's most important game of the season so far.