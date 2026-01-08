‘Why would you care?’ – Portland Cherry Bombs’ name sounds like a joke, but it’s central to the USL club's bold strategy

Alan Miller surrounds himself with posters that his teams have made over the years. They’re up there, in his office, each one a tiny reminder of past achievements - but also a burst of inspiration. This is what he has created in the past. Looking at them can help inform what’s next.

It’s an odd way to go about sports ownership and management. Miller owns four teams: two soccer, two minor league baseball franchises. And for each individual organization, imagery comes first. For him, sports branding is as much as a competition as what takes place on the field.

That might seem a bit pretentious, even naive. But Miller's soccer clubs are lower league in an MLS and NWSL-dominated market. He has to do something to cut through. So, the co-founder of USL League Two’s Portland Bangers and, now, USL W-League’s Portland Cherry Bombs, thinks about the looks right off the bat.

The result? Teams that are as strange yet captivating, gimmicky yet unmissable. Miller has created a duo of USL brands in the same city in Oregon that aren’t really about football. Sure, he wants to win. But looking good as a brand, creating something weird, going against the grain, inspiring an audience? That’s the real fun.

“It is disrespectful to you as a soccer fan, for any city to put out a team and expect you to give a sh*t about it if they don't give a sh*t about it, right? Like, why would you care?” Miller said.