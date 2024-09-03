Why Victor Osimhen could join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or Bayern Munich in January transfer window despite agreeing season-long Galatasaray loan deal
Victor Osimhen is linking up with Galatasaray on loan, but the Nigeria international could still join Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool in January.
- Nigerian striker severing ties with Napoli
- Has agreed switch to Turkish heavyweights
- Break clause can be triggered by 10 clubs