The latest first-half goal EVER?! Why referee added over 25 minutes of stoppage time to allow Union Berlin to score in chaotic protest scenes during Wolfsburg clash

Jack McRae
Union Berlin 11122023(C)Getty Images
Union BerlinWolfsburgUnion Berlin vs WolfsburgBundesliga

Union Berlin took the lead against Wolfsburg through Danilho Doekhi - a goal that was simultaneously in the 70th minute and just before half-time.

  • Doekhi scored in 45+25 minute
  • Massive protests led to delay
  • Union Berlin sit just above relegation spots

