Explained: Why PSG survived penalty handball shout in Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich as little-known rule comes into play

The tension of a Champions League semi-final reached boiling point in Munich as Vincent Kompany’s side found themselves on the wrong end of two massive officiating calls within the space of just a few minutes. Already facing an uphill battle following a thrilling 5-4 first-leg defeat in Paris, Bayern’s task became even harder when Ousmane Dembele found the net after just 141 seconds to extend PSG's aggregate lead.

However, the real drama began around the half-hour mark when Nuno Mendes appeared to handle the ball to halt a promising Bayern attack. Despite being on a yellow card, the Portuguese defender escaped a second booking and subsequent dismissal after the referee instead awarded a free-kick to the visitors. It is understood that the assistant referee flagged for an earlier handball against Bayern’s Konrad Laimer, though replays suggested that decision was far from certain.