Why Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate would both benefit from Frenchman agreeing to stay at Anfield

Of course, Slot does have a greater say on comings and goings at Anfield, and the Dutchman is hoping Liverpool and Konate will eventually come to an agreement over an extension in the coming days and weeks.
"We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want," the coach pointed out. "It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends.
"But Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently.
"But he has had a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. Touch wood. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind."
It, thus, makes sense for Liverpool to keep Konate - at least the current version of Konate - provided the price is right. Bringing in another centre-back of similar strength and experience would cost a fortune.
Furthermore, with a move to Madrid now seemingly off the table, staying at Anfield is arguably now the most attractive option available to Konate, given few other clubs can offer him anything like the same opportunity to realise his full potential while at the same time continually competing for the club game's top honours.
Of course, remaining on Merseyside might well mean ending up on less money than he'd earn as a free agent elsewhere, but one could easily argue that it's difficult to put a price on the kind of love and support he's received from his coach, captain and club in recent weeks.