Why Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate would both benefit from Frenchman agreeing to stay at Anfield

Everything that Konate has endured this season - from the annoying transfer talk to the incessant scrutiny of his error-strewn displays - became little more than background noise following the death of his father in January.

Konate missed three matches as he and his family tried to come to terms with such a devastating loss. He was meant to sit out another game, against Newcastle, but felt compelled to return to action due to Liverpool's ever-decreasing options in defence.

What followed was one of the moments of the season, as Konate capped a heroic display by netting Liverpool's fourth and final goal in a rousing win at Anfield.

The outpouring of emotion that followed was truly joyous, as Alisson Becker ran the length of the field to congratulate Konate, who was both appreciative and overwhelmed by the touching show of support from not only his team-mates but also the entire arena.

"For sure, I am very happy, and I don't have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for my family and me, the last two weeks," the centre-back told TNT Sports.

"This is part of life. It is hard to accept that, but we don't have the choice to do it. I saw that the team had some injured players. The manager on the call said to take my time, and I don't have to rush back.

"But with this situation, I think it was important for me to come back and help the team. I think this is what I did today with the team, with Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season."

Of course, what happens after that remains very much up in the air but it really does feel as if the Newcastle game was a turning point for both Liverpool and Konate.