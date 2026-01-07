Why Lamine Yamal was left OUT of Barcelona's starting XI for Supercopa semi-final clash against Athletic Club - explained

A few weeks ago, Yamal sat down to talk with a packed out room of reporters. It was claimed that a player had not drawn a crowd like that since Lionel Messi's days at the club, but Yamal is believed to be just as special. His rapid rise has drawn unsurprising comparisons to the football great, something which he has always opted to play down. He said: "I don’t want to compare myself with anyone, and even less with Messi. I leave that to all of you (reporters). I try to follow my own path. Obviously, I look up to him as the best footballer ever that he is, but I don’t do the comparison."

Instead, he turned the focus on Barcelona and his quest to restore them as the biggest and best club in the world. "We want Barca to win and to be among the best in business. You can see that feeling in our team, it’s a dream for us and it has a lot to do with our performance this season. We remember when the club won the Champions League in 2015 and we don’t only play because that’s our job - we also feel the colours of this football club."