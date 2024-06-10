Lionel Messi Argentina 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Why Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is seeing limited game time for Argentina as World Cup winners seek to remove element of ‘risk’ ahead of Copa America title defence

Lionel MessiArgentinaCopa AmericaInter Miami CFArgentina vs EcuadorEcuadorFriendlies

Lionel Scaloni has explained why Lionel Messi is seeing limited game time ahead of Copa America, with no risks being taken on the Inter Miami star.

  • All-time great missed games at club level
  • Went six months without international outing
  • Fitness managed carefully ahead of tournament
