Why Estevao Willian has been left out of Chelsea squad by Liam Rosenior for clash with Burnley

Saturday's match sees Parker return to Stamford Bridge, with the Burnley boss admitting it will be a special occasion. He told reporters: "Well, yeah, it is. Obviously, I had some time there at Chelsea and obviously a good experience for different reasons, really.

“But yeah, a fantastic football club and obviously going up against Liam, who’s done fantastically well in a short space of time there as well. And seeing him develop as a young coach, I came across him when he was an assistant with Wayne at Derby. So, he’s been in his company and done remarkably well at Strasbourg, going abroad, and with what that feels like, certainly. So, yeah, he’s done well and we’re looking forward to the game for sure.”