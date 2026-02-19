Getty
Why Chelsea have welcomed £40m signing to Cobham training base months before teenage wonderkid is due to complete transfer
Injured Quenda preparing to complete big-money transfer
Quenda is currently nursing an injury, having suffered a fractured metatarsal. Rather than complete his rehabilitation programme in Lisbon, the 18-year-old has - as revealed by BBC Sport - been invited to make use of the “world-class facilities at Cobham”.
A big-money transfer, which has already been signed off, will be officially completed in July. Pre-contract terms were agreed in March 2025, with Chelsea buying into the potential possessed by one of the hottest prospects in European football.
- Getty
Why Quenda will not be in west London for long
Quenda is not expected to be in England for long, with the plan being for him to make a return to action in March. He has been sidelined since picking up an unfortunate knock during a clash with Benfica in December. It could be that he is ready for Champions League last-16 fixtures with Sporting, while also aiding their quest for another domestic title.
His journey to Stamford Bridge has come as something of a surprise, as Chelsea are allowing other injured stars that they own to complete recoveries at their respective loan employers - with Emanuel Emegha at Strasbourg and Dastan Satpaev in the Middle East with FC Kairat.
The Blues do, however, have high hopes for Quenda and want to get him acclimatised as quickly as possible. He is said to have agreed a seven-year deal with the Premier League heavyweights that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.
Portuguese starlet likened to Arsenal winger Saka
Quenda snubbed interest from a number of other suitors in order to chase a professional dream with Chelsea - the club that mapped out the most appealing vision for his future. The youngster is capable of filling wing-back roles on either flank, or operating further up the field.
He has been likened to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, with Fabio Roque - a former academy coach at Sporting - telling Sky Sports: “Geo is so demanding with himself in the defensive moments. To close, to recover fast, to win the defensive duels for his teammates. It reminds me of Bukayo Saka at the beginning of his career when he played as a full-back.
“There is only one Geovany Quenda [though]. He is different from any other player I trained. He can create a mark on football that is totally different. We are talking about, with Lamine Yamal and Estevao Willian, probably the best players in that generation born in 2007.”
- Getty/GOAL
How Quenda was left starstruck by Ronaldo
Portugal U21 international Quenda has already been included in senior squads with his country, having first been drafted into that fold in September 2024 when aged just 17.
He got to cross paths with Cristiano Ronaldo during that camp, but was left starstruck by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Quenda told Canal 11 of a slightly surreal experience: “He [Ronaldo] was going up and I was going down. When I rang the elevator, he was going up and he appeared. I was a bit embarrassed, but that's normal! I didn't say anything. He's an example for everyone, for all the kids who dream of being footballers.”
Ronaldo said of that exchange: “Many of them are embarrassed to talk to me. A little while ago I was going up to my room and I saw the new boy, 17 years old, Quenda. I went to him and said: 'So, have you recovered from the game?'. I saw that he was embarrassed.
“I don't say I'm a father, but an older brother. It could be a father to some and, as I said before, I've been through the same thing as them and the national team is a family.”
Quenda has picked up more priceless experience since then, as he begins to feel more settled in the company of household names, and that should help him to slot seamlessly into the fold at Chelsea when an exciting new challenge is fully embraced.
Advertisement