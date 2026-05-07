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'Who wouldn't have her on their wishlist?' - Khadija Shaw transfer links addressed by Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor
Bompastor responds to Shaw rumours
Bompastor has remained composed amid speculation linking Shaw with a move to west London. With Shaw's current deal at City set to expire in June, the Blues are heavily touted as the primary destination for the three-time Golden Boot winner.
In comments highlighted by BBC Sport, Bompastor was careful not to confirm any specific deal but expressed supreme confidence in Chelsea's project. "I trust the ambitions we have," she said when asked about the club's recruitment plans. "Every top player wants to play for a club that can win the Champions League and compete at the highest level. We are always looking to improve our squad with world-class quality."
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'Someone crazy, maybe!'
When questioned if Shaw was on her radar, Bompastor responded with a touch of wit: "Who wouldn't have her on their personal wishlist? Someone crazy, maybe!" While the remark underscored Shaw’s reputation as one of the world's most clinical finishers, the Chelsea boss was quick to pivot.
Mindful of the delicate politics involved in targeting a direct rival's star, she adopted a more diplomatic tone to avoid any 'tapping up' implications, adding: "But again, I think we need to be respectful, as Bunny is playing for City this season."
Negotiation breakdown at City
The 29-year-old forward has been the cornerstone of City's success under Andree Jeglertz, but it is understood that contract talks have hit a significant roadblock. Despite positive initial discussions held in January, recent reports suggest that City have been unable to meet Shaw's requirements regarding the length of a long-term extension.
With no agreement in sight, the Jamaican marksman is now forced to explore alternative options, with Chelsea standing at the front of the queue to secure her signature on what would be one of the biggest free transfers in WSL history.
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Tension ahead of FA Cup semi-final
The timing of the speculation adds an extra layer of intensity to this Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, where City travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Shaw will be in the spotlight as she looks to help City secure a domestic double before her potential departure. The winner of the clash will face either Liverpool or Brighton in the final at Wembley on May 31.
Massive void to open up
Shaw has been virtually unstoppable since joining City from Bordeaux in 2021, finishing as the club’s top scorer in four consecutive campaigns. This season has been no different, with the forward netting 19 goals in 21 appearances to put her on the verge of lifting yet another Golden Boot trophy. Her departure would leave a massive void in a City attack that has just clinched the league title.
City manager Jeglertz had previously expressed a clear desire to retain his star player, stating in April that he hoped Shaw would extend her contract. However, as the clock ticks down toward the end of the season, the silence from the City hierarchy has only fuelled the narrative that their talismanic striker is preparing for a new chapter elsewhere.