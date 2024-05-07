What Wrexham’s 55,000-seater stadium could look like! Stunning AI design turns Premier League dreams of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney into reality
Rob McElhenney has aired his dream for a 55,000-seater stadium at Wrexham, with a state-of-the-art AI design showing what that venue could look like.
- Hollywood co-owners have ambitious plans
- Intend to lead Red Dragons to the top-flight
- Racecourse to get serious upgrade on the way