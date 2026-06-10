'I taught them what not to do!' - Pep Guardiola & Luis Enrique labelled 'best in the world' as former mentor takes credit for Man City & PSG coach's achievements

The famous coaches have cemented their places as among the most elite coaches in the game today. Enrique recently lifted his second Champions League trophy with Paris Saint-Germain and the third of his career, having previously won it with Barcelona.

This sees him join an elite club of managerial greats that includes Guardiola, who also boasts three titles across his spells at Barca and Manchester City. Furthermore, Guardiola recently ended a historic 10-year era with City, where the club have won every possible trophy. Clemente proudly linked their current standing at the absolute pinnacle of European football back to the time they spent in his squads.