What Illinois' mystery $1.04bn Powerball winner could buy in today's football market, from Neymar to most expensive transfers of summer 2026

A single Powerball ticket sold at the Hy-Vee Gas Fresh & Fast in Quincy, Illinois, is worth $1.04 billion after Wednesday's drawing — the second-largest jackpot in state history and the eighth-largest in the game's history. Nobody has come forward to claim it yet, but for football fans doing the maths, the number is eye-watering: it dwarfs anything ever spent in the transfer market, by any club, for any player.

Framed as transfer-market spending power, the jackpot puts the anonymous winner in a bracket usually reserved for state-backed ownership groups, not gas-station regulars.