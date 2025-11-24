'What happened to him saddens me' - Mason Greenwood defended by Roberto De Zerbi as Marseille boss labels him 'a good person' in face of attempted rape allegations

De Zerbi is full of praise for the 24-year-old's on-field and off-field personality, telling reporters: “I never delve into the players' private lives. But what I can say is that he's a good person. He paid a heavy price for what happened. He arrived in the right environment and behaved well. He has a very reserved personality. It saddens me what happened to him because I know a very different person from the one portrayed in England.”

He added: “Against Atalanta, he was one of those who played well, the same in Lisbon. There can be better matches than others. But we are happy with what he is doing, as I said after the Nice match. He is becoming an increasingly complete player.”

After Greenwood's charges were dropped in 2023, Manchester United publicly acknowledged that he had “made mistakes” but also admitted that the evidence did not warrant contract termination. Still, the club’s internal and external pressures made his return impossible. Getafe offered a temporary restart. Marseille, finally, provided a permanent one.

