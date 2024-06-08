Bafana Bafana WCQ GFXGOAL
Celine Abrahams

What Bafana Bafana need to do to qualify for the Fifa World Cup after draw with Nigeria

World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaFEATURESNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaSouth Africa vs ZimbabweZimbabweHugo BroosThemba ZwaneRonwen WilliamsTeboho MokoenaElias MokwanaRelebohile MofokengJayden AdamsOswin Appollis

The South Africans earned a crucial point on the road with a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Friday.

Hugo Broos’ men showed true grit at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Themba Zwane opened the scoring with a stunning goal, putting the visitors ahead in the first half. 

However, the Super Eagles fought back courageously in the second half, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netting the equaliser shortly after the break. The match concluded at 1-1, leaving South Africa in fourth place in Group C with four points from three matches. 

GOAL dives into what Broos’ soldiers need to do to secure their ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

