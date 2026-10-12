AFP
"What about the memories?" - Steven Gerrard rejects retroactive Premier League medals amid Manchester City charges
Stolen memories over retroactive medals
Speaking on The Overlap, Gerrard discussed the possibility of Liverpool being named champions of the 2013/14 campaign if Manchester City have their titles voided. While many fans have revelled in the idea, Gerrard maintains a different perspective.
"It’s not personal for me in terms of the Man City players, because they’re all outstanding players, they’ve lived the moment and they deserved to [win]," Gerrard said. "I’m not someone who’s going to sit here and say I would accept a Premier League medal or I want one that they’ve got."
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Coming to terms with the past
Gerrard famously slipped in a crucial match against Chelsea during that title race under Brendan Rodgers, which ultimately allowed City to win the title. However, Gerrard has moved past the heartbreak and insists he does not dwell on the what-ifs.
"I think I’ve come to terms that I’ve never won the Premier League, that I was short in that department in terms of winning it," Gerrard added. "I’ve come to terms with that. I’ve come to terms with the incident that happened to me at the back end of that season."
The wider impact on English football
While the players who represented City might argue that nobody can erase what they experienced, Gerrard highlighted the profound effect on the rest of the league.
"And I’ve heard a lot of City players, a lot of City fans, celebrity fans, say ‘you can’t take those moments away from us’. What about the memories they’ve taken away? What about the memories they’ve taken away from, not just possibly me and the team that I played in, but over that period of nine or 10 years? Spurs fans, United fans, Everton fans, teams at the bottom, teams in the cups. The City ex-players, current players and the City owners, everyone connected with City, have got to think about the memories that they potentially have stolen from everyone else."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Manchester City
Man City vehemently deny all allegations and are currently defending themselves against the charges in an ongoing hearing. An independent commission will eventually deliver a final verdict that could dramatically reshape the history of English football, with rival clubs anxiously waiting to see if unprecedented sporting sanctions will be applied.
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