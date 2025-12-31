Getty Images Sport
'It's unacceptable!' - West Ham should be forced to 'vacate' London Stadium if they are relegated, says ex-Premier League star
West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet under manager Nuno
West Ham ended a three-game losing run by earning an admirable point in their 2-2 league draw with out-of-form Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening.
After captain Jarrod Bowen’s opener was cancelled out by Danny Welbeck, Irons midfielder Lucas Paqueta put his side back in front from the penalty spot after Lewis Dunk was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.
However, West Ham were once again pegged back when Brighton defender Joel Veltman stabbed home at the back post following a corner. The hosts claimed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was fouled by Jan Paul van Hecke in the build up to the goal, but the officials waved away their appeals.
The result means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have failed to win any of their last eight matches in the league, losing and drawing four games apiece. And since Nuno’s appointment as Graham Potter’s successor at the end of September, West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 14 league matches under the Portuguese’s stewardship.
Hammers told they should be forced to leave stadium if relegated
Adding to the doom and gloom around the London Stadium, West Ham supporters are continuing to protest against owner David Sullivan and the wider hierarchy, with fans feeling the club have suffered from poor recruitment following their 2023 Conference League victory.
With questions continuing to arise over whether West Ham have their tools at their disposal to avoid suffering relegation to the Championship come the end of the season, they have now been told they should be forced to leave the London Stadium if they fail to do so.
Speaking alongside former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant, ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham ace O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “What is going on at West Ham? They are terrible.”
And when Pennant pointed out that the 62,500-seater London Stadium would be the biggest stadium in the Championship - should West Ham drop down into the second tier - O’Hara added: “I think if they go down, they shouldn’t be allowed that ground.
“They would have to vacate, share with Leyton Orient or something. It’s unacceptable to have the Olympic Stadium in the Championship. It’s unacceptable.
“This thing is used to watching winners, gold medallists, and they’re going to have Championship football. It’s unacceptable. They should vacate. West Ham have absolutely fallen apart. I’m not convinced [they can get out of the bottom three], I think they’re gone."
Also fearful for West Ham’s safety this season, Pennant added: “You’ve just got to look at the teams around them. Nottingham Forest, they’re going to be sturdy. Their home advantage will keep them in the league. Leeds too.”
Nuno urges West Ham to 'rebalance our squad' in January window
One lifeline for West Ham could the January transfer window, which opens on New Year’s Day.
Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Brighton, manager Nuno said West Ham need to “rebalance our squad” over the winter period, with his side having ended Tuesday’s match with three academy graduates - Freddie Potts, Oliver Scarles and substitute Ezra Mayers - on the pitch.
“I am pleased for the young players, because they are giving help not only today, but in the training sessions,” Nuno said. “But it’s also clear that in terms of squad, we need to rebalance our squad. We need to make the right moves in a very difficult transfer window to operate.
“But we need to, so we can improve and have more options for the second half of the season. I have a clear idea about everything. I have a clear idea, because this is our job. It’s up to us to pass information to the club, so the club is aware of what we need. It’s coming in a couple of days. The reflection is clear, so the sooner the better.”
West Ham prepare to face fellow strugglers Wolves & Forest next month
West Ham return to action when they travel to fellow strugglers Wolves on Saturday, with the Old Gold having earned their first point under head coach Rob Edwards in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Tuesday.
Nuno’s men will then play host to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest three days later, in what is shaping up to be a massive game for both sides. Sean Dyche’s Forest have won just one of their last five league games - a 3-0 win over O’Hara’s former paymasters Tottenham on 14 December.
