Hammer time! West Ham appoint Graham Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui as head coach on two-and-a-half-year deal

GettyAditya GokhaleHammer time! West Ham appoint Graham Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui as head coach on two-and-a-half-year dealG. PotterJ. LopeteguiWest HamPremier LeagueTransfersWest Ham have announced former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as their new head coach after parting ways with Julen Lopetegui. West Ham sign Graham Potter as head coachHammers sacked Julen Lopetegui on WednesdayPotter signs two-and-a-half-year deal with West Ham