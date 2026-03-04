Wes Brown defends Roy Keane after 'bullying' accusation from ex-Man Utd physio

Brown, who won eight major trophies alongside Keane, was quick to offer a different perspective. Speaking to SunSport via MGM, Brown admitted that Keane’s personality is abrasive but argued that his former captain’s transparency is actually a virtue. He noted that even former team-mates are not immune to Keane’s sharp tongue, but he maintains that the Irishman's intent is never to be a bully but rather to uphold a certain standard.

"He is not a bully. That’s Roy Keane. Simple as that. He says it how it is," Brown explained. "And you can like it or not like it. He says horrible things about me as well, but I don’t want to be personal. Keano is Keano. He’s still my captain."