Weekly Wonderkid: New York Red Bulls starlet Julian Hall already on the radar of Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid

The teenager already has MLS experience on his resume, and some of the world's best are watching on

It's wild what Julian Hall has accomplished. Just 16 years old, he already has his MLS debut under his belt. He has a second game on his resume, too. Thus far, despite his age and inexperience, nothing has been able to stop his rise.

Well, maybe one thing. Until recently, Hall was unable to play at night due to New Jersey Labor Laws. That's been just about the only thing that's slowed him down, though. And, as his rise has begun, the world has started to watch on.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich... the list of suitors is just starting to form. More will likely line up in the years to come if Hall continues on this trajectory. But he knows he's just getting started. His path towards the top is just beginning.

"I'm on Twitter and see these things going around, but hearing those clubs, what comes to mind is that I grew up watching those teams," he told GOAL. "I try not to get into all of the rumors, but it's crazy to me how those names are all there."